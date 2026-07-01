Dubai Culture becomes the first cultural entity worldwide to receive EEA recognition

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced that it has received six international recognition certificates from the European Organization for Excellence and Agility (EEA) in the fields of organisational agility and excellence, becoming the first cultural entity worldwide to receive this recognition, and the first entity regionally to achieve five-star ratings in the Organizational Culture and Learning Organization dimensions.

This milestone represents a qualitative addition to the Authority’s record of achievements and further supports its efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The achievement reflects the uniqueness of Dubai Culture’s institutional model and its ability to build an integrated operating ecosystem distinguished by agility, resilience, proactiveness, and readiness, while embedding a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and talent empowerment. It is also aligned with the Government of Dubai's directions to build and develop more efficient institutions capable of creating opportunities and anticipating the future.

The recognition further embodies the Authority’s adoption of Dubai-it, which is based on speed of execution, transforming ambitions into tangible results and sustainable impact, and embedding a culture of achievement and exceptional delivery.

Dubai Culture received this recognition after successfully completing the assessment process conducted by experts from the European Organization for Excellence and Agility. The assessment covered six main dimensions: Agility, Resilience, Proactiveness, Future Foresight, Learning Organization, and Organizational Culture.

The results showed that Dubai Culture achieved five-star ratings in the Learning Organization and Organizational Culture dimensions, and four-star ratings in the remaining dimensions. This reflects the Authority’s leadership in adopting global best practices and applying them throughout its work environment, projects, and initiatives to enhance institutional excellence and embed a culture of innovation across the sector.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, said, “This international recognition underpins the strength of Dubai Culture’s institutional journey and our ability to turn the values of agility, excellence, and innovation into meaningful action. It reinforces our readiness to embrace change, respond to emerging opportunities, and continue shaping solutions that support the growth of the creative sector and its contribution to Dubai’s knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.”

Badri added, “At Dubai Culture, we believe institutional excellence is about creating an environment where people can learn, adapt, and thrive. It is this mindset that enables us to remain agile, anticipate the future with confidence, and create lasting positive impact across both the cultural sector and the wider community. This recognition marks another significant achievement in Dubai Culture's journey of institutional excellence, reinforcing our commitment to positioning the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. It also embodies the spirit of the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy, rooted in bold thinking, possibility, and the courage to transform challenges into opportunities, while continuing to enrich Dubai’s cultural landscape with excellence and impact.”

Badri concluded, “Above all, this achievement belongs to our teams, whose dedication, creativity, and commitment to collective progress made this milestone possible. Their belief in continuous growth inspires us to keep evolving and paves the path for a more agile, resilient, and future-ready organisation that strengthens the competitiveness of Dubai’s creative economy and contributes to the emirate’s long-term aspirations.”

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture, said, “Receiving these international recognitions reflects the Authority’s success in aligning its operating model with leading global standards of excellence and agility. It demonstrates our ability to build an institutional model that is resilient, future-ready, and capable of efficiently responding to a rapidly evolving environment. The significance of this recognition lies in the fact that it is based on a specialised global framework for assessing organisational maturity and future readiness, giving its results a high level of credibility and making it a valuable benchmark for evaluating institutional performance. This achievement also reflects our success in creating an integrated work environment that translates strategic ambitions into effective execution, enhances organisational performance, and embeds a culture of continuous improvement that supports long-term institutional excellence and sustainability.”

Rashid Aref Al Shaikh, Director of Strategy and Performance Department at Dubai Culture, said, “These international recognitions are the result of an institutional approach centred on performance measurement, learning from best practices, organisational maturity assessment, and transforming evaluation outcomes into practical improvement plans that enhance operational efficiency and drive continuous improvement. The value of this recognition lies in the scientific framework it provides that supports the Authority in offering clear indicators that help identify development priorities, improve operational effectiveness, and strengthen a culture of data-driven decision-making. It also serves as an effective tool for monitoring the impact of improvement initiatives and measuring their outcomes, ensuring the sustainability of institutional excellence while strengthening the Authority’s ability to achieve its strategic objectives in line with global best practices.”

The European Organisation for Excellence and Agility (EEA) recognition is a specialised global framework for assessing Organisational maturity and future readiness. It focuses on evaluating an Organisation’s ability to adopt more agile, resilient, and sustainable operating models, while embedding a culture of learning, innovation, and continuous improvement that enables it to keep pace with rapid changes.