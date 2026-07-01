Emarat expands international presence with opening of first service station in Armenia

DUBAI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emarat Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, has expanded its international footprint with the opening of its first branded service station in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

The milestone reflects Emarat’s continued efforts to advance its international expansion plans, strengthen the presence of its brand in global markets, and support the UAE’s vision to enhance the global competitiveness of national companies.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia; Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the Emarat Board and Group CEO at Trojan Construction Holding; and Burhan Al Hashemi, CEO of Emarat, alongside senior executives from Emarat and representatives from the energy and business sectors in both countries.

The opening of the station follows the strategic partnership signed last year between Emarat and MegaTrade, one of Armenia’s leading fuel and energy companies and part of the SIL Capital portfolio. The station marks the first presence of the Emarat brand in Armenia, building on the company’s operational expertise and proven business model in regional markets. It also strengthens Emarat’s ability to build sustainable partnerships and expand its presence across regional and international markets.

Emarat and MegaTrade plan to launch an integrated network of service stations across Armenia in the next phase as part of a phased expansion plan. All stations will operate in line with Emarat’s global operational standards, providing high-quality fuel, adhering to leading health, safety and environmental practices, and delivering an integrated customer experience that includes fuelling services, retail stores and ancillary services.

The project is based on a scalable operating model designed to support sustainable growth, raise standards across Armenia’s fuel and energy sector, enhance operational efficiency, and bring Emirati expertise to international markets.

Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, said, “Emarat’s expansion into the Armenian market reflects the position UAE national companies have reached and their ability to compete regionally and internationally. This step also embodies the depth of economic relations between the UAE and Armenia, while contributing to the transfer of Emarat’s advanced model in service station management and the energy sector to the Armenian market.”

She added, “The economic agreements between the two countries provide a supportive environment for the growth of UAE companies, while strengthening mutual investments and enabling the transfer of Emirati expertise in the energy sector to international markets, in line with the UAE’s economic development objectives.”

Burhan Al Hashemi, CEO of Emarat, said, “The opening of the company’s first service station in Yerevan represents a new strategic milestone in Emarat’s global expansion journey, reflecting the success of its business model, which is built on long-term partnerships and the transfer of Emirati expertise to promising markets.”

He further said, “This expansion comes as part of Emarat’s vision to strengthen its presence in global markets as a key pillar of its growth strategy. Through this step, we continue to bring our global standards in fuel quality, operational excellence and customer experience to new markets, enhancing the added value delivered by the Emarat brand. We look forward to expanding our network of stations in Armenia in cooperation with our partners, further strengthening the global presence of the Emarat brand and reaffirming its ability to deliver value across different markets.”

Eduard Sukiasyan, Chairman of SIL Capital and shareholder of MegaTrade, said, “Choosing Emarat Petroleum Company as a strategic partner reflects its established expertise in managing service stations in accordance with the highest international standards. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to setting new benchmarks for Armenia’s energy sector and provide consumers with an integrated experience built on quality, efficiency and innovation.”

The market entry comes amid growing economic momentum between the UAE and Armenia, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching record levels in recent years. It also creates further opportunities for UAE companies in promising international markets, while supporting the UAE’s economic diversification objectives and strengthening its global investment presence.