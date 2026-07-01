Hamdan bin Zayed chairs 1st Abu Dhabi University Board of Trustees meeting in 2026

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, has affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has built a world-class education system that has positioned the nation at the forefront of global competitiveness and quality-of-life indicators.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that investing in people remains the fundamental pillar of sustainable development and future-building, reflecting the enduring vision established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came while chairing the first meeting of the Abu Dhabi University Board of Trustees for 2026, attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office; Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Khadim Abdulla Al Darei, Advisor at the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University; Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University; and Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence at Abu Dhabi University.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended Abu Dhabi University's outstanding academic achievements, most notably its inclusion among the world's top 350 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2027, alongside its placement within the 201-250 band globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, reflecting excellence in teaching, research, and sustainability.

He noted that these accomplishments underscore the high standards attained by the UAE's education institutions and reflect the continued support that the UAE President extends to this vital sector.

The meeting also highlighted Abu Dhabi University's continued academic advancement, as it now offers more than 65 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programmes across key disciplines including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced technologies, health sciences, engineering, business, and the humanities.

It also recorded significant growth in research, publishing more than 1,100 scientific papers in 2025, alongside an increase in patents and a growing number of faculty members recognised among the world's most influential scientists.

Abu Dhabi University has also continued to strengthen its international academic standing by securing global accreditations for advanced engineering and business programmes, while progressing the accreditation of additional academic offerings to further enhance the quality of its educational outcomes.

The university has also expanded its international partnerships and research and innovation initiatives, while organising global conferences and scientific forums that reinforce its academic presence worldwide.

The board also discussed the university's future growth strategy, including plans to launch new academic programmes at its Dubai campus over the coming years and expand offerings in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, law, and international relations, in line with evolving employment market demands and global trends in higher education.

Concluding the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that Abu Dhabi University will continue to serve as a distinguished national model in higher education, scientific research, and community engagement, while remaining a source of national pride through its contributions to the UAE's human and sustainable development journey, under the continued support of the nation's wise leadership.