Sharjah Government Communication Award opens submissions for its 13th edition

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced the opening of submissions for the 13th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), with entries accepted from 1st July to 31st August 2026.

Government entities, international organisations, private sector institutions, and individuals are invited to submit outstanding communication initiatives and projects that have made an impact and achieved measurable results.

Details of the award categories, eligibility requirements, jury criteria, and submission process are now available on the award website: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en.

The 2026 edition features 23 categories across five sectors, including Government, International Organisations and Private-sector Awards, Individual Awards, Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication Awards, Jury Awards, and Partner Awards.

This year’s edition offers more than 35 opportunities for recognition, with awards honouring communication initiatives, programmes, and campaigns that have helped improve quality of life, build trust, empower communities, reinforce national identity, and support sustainable development.

SGCA has introduced and updated four categories to reflect emerging priorities in the communication sector. Among them are “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government and Institutional Communication”, “Best Innovation in Integrated Communications”, “Best Innovative Communication Initiative for Community Empowerment”, and the new subcategory “Best Campaigns Promoting Emirati Identity”.

SGCA has developed a new judging methodology based on a unified evaluation framework that focuses on the positive impact of communication on society.

All submissions will be evaluated using three criteria covering results and impact, strategy and planning, and implementation. This framework aims to make the judging process clearer and more consistent while helping applicants understand how their entries will be assessed.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, said the award continues to keep pace with the changes in the communication sector by updating its categories and jury criteria. He noted that the changes made support the award’s ongoing development and help further establish it as an international award dedicated to excellence and innovation in communication.

Allay added that the award showcases communication initiatives that have made a real difference and brings wider attention to ideas and projects that can inspire others. He emphasised that it also encourages organisations and individuals to build on successful experiences and further develop communication initiatives.

He said previous editions had attracted entries from countries around the world, reflecting the award's growing international reach and its place among the leading awards in government communication. He invited government entities, organisations and individuals to take part in this year's edition by submitting initiatives and projects that highlight the role of communication.

Government entities, international organisations and private sector institutions can submit entries in a range of award categories.

These direct submission award categories include “Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of Life” and “Best Communication Targeting Youth,” which consists of two subcategories, “Best Campaigns Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices” and “Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth”.

The other categories are “Best Innovation in Integrated Communications”, “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government and Institutional Communication”, and “Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language”, which includes two subcategories, “Best Campaigns Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language” and the newly introduced “Best Campaigns Promoting Emirati Identity”.

The remaining categories are “Best Creative Communication Targeting Children and Adolescents”, “Best Innovative Communication Initiative for Community Empowerment”, “Best Media and Communication Content”, and “Best Crisis Communication Strategy”.

The award also welcomes individual entries through four categories that recognise the role of individuals in contributing to the communication field and creating positive social impact.

Individual categories include “Best Research in Communication Sciences”, “Best Changemakers in Digital Content” for creators of positive social media content under and over the age of 18, “Best Official Spokesperson”, and “Best Youth Initiative in Communication”.

More than 2,600 entries were received for the previous edition of the award. Of those, more than 600 submissions from 37 countries passed the initial screening stage, with 170 ultimately advancing to the final judging round.