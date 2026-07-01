UAE reaffirms commitment to international cooperation against terrorist misuse of AI

NEW YORK, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation to counter the misuse of artificial intelligence and new and emerging technologies by terrorist organisations and extremist groups, and to building a safe and trusted cyberspace that supports international efforts to preserve global peace and security.

The statement came during the participation of the UAE delegation, which included the UAE Cyber Security Council, in the High-Level Conference on Counter-Terrorism held as part of the Fourth United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week, taking place from 26th June to 2nd July.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, delivered a speech during the fourth session of the conference, titled " Strategic Capacity Building Responses: Countering Misuse of AI, New and Emerging Technologies".

Al Kuwaiti said that the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and cyberspace provide governments with sophisticated tools to detect threats, protect critical infrastructure and enhance the security of communities. However, he noted that these technologies are also being exploited by terrorist organisations and extremist groups to disseminate propaganda on a large scale, recruit and radicalise individuals, produce misleading and inflammatory synthetic media content, and operate across borders to evade detection, underscoring the need to strengthen international cooperation to ensure the safe, responsible and trustworthy development and use of these technologies.

He stressed that maintaining a secure cyberspace requires the development of resilient national institutions capable of keeping pace with technological advancement. He noted that possessing technology alone is insufficient and must be accompanied by strong institutions, qualified human capital, secure data governed by effective frameworks, resilient cyber infrastructure, and institutional coordination mechanisms that ensure a rapid response to evolving threats.

Al Kuwaiti said the UAE's experience has demonstrated that sustainable capacity building is the cornerstone of addressing cyber threats, noting that investing in national talent, exchanging operational expertise, establishing technological partnerships, and strengthening national cyber and digital resilience are fundamental elements of building institutional frameworks capable of adapting to rapid developments and addressing future challenges.

He added that cyber threats recognise no borders, making international cooperation an urgent necessity. He called for expanding partnerships among governments, the United Nations, the private sector and academic institutions to exchange expertise, support national capacity building, and ensure that artificial intelligence and cyber capabilities are deployed in a manner that promotes justice and security and is consistent with international law, including obligations under international human rights law.

During the conference, the UAE also presented its integrated national cybersecurity framework, which supports national preparedness to address cyber threats, protects critical digital infrastructure, and strengthens national cyber defence capabilities through institutional development, investment in national talent, the promotion of sound governance principles, and enhanced digital resilience.

At the conclusion of its participation, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to continuing cooperation with international partners to build a secure, trusted and resilient digital environment, and to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in support of international efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard peace, security and stability at the regional and international levels.