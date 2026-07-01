UAE President offers condolences on the passing of Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Fatima Ali Ahmed

ABU DHABI,1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences on the passing of Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Fatima Ali Ahmed during a visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, praying that God Almighty grant them mercy, admit them into Paradise, and bring comfort to their families.

His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.