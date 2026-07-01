UAE President receives phone call from Syrian President

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Ahmed Al Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The two leaders discussed the fraternal ties between the UAE and Syria and ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the fields of development, the economy and investment, in support of the two countries’ development priorities and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to strengthen security, stability and peace across the region for the benefit of all its peoples.