S. Korea's monthly exports hit $100b for 1st time in June

SEOUL, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea's monthly exports hit a fresh high by surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time in June, amid the record-breaking performance of chips, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments surged 70.9% on-year to $102.25 billion in June, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Imports rose 30.1% on-year to $66.1 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $36.15 billion.

It also marked the first time that the monthly trade balance has surpassed $30 billion, YONHAP reported, citing official data.

The trade ministry said South Korea became the world's fourth nation to achieve the $100 billion milestone, following Germany, the United States and China.

Exports of semiconductors nearly tripled to reach $44.82 billion, with monthly exports surpassing $40 billion for the first time on the back of surging demand for memory chips.

Outbound shipments of computer products soared more than 300% to $5.41 billion as global tech companies expanded investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, the ministry added.

Exports of mobile devices also jumped 51.9% to $1.55 billion amid growing demand for new smartphones.

Exports to the United States also moved up 78.6% to $20 billion during the period, driven by expanding investment in AI servers.

Outbound shipments to Southeast Asian nations also rose 86.6% to $18.3 billion, while those to the European Union increased 31.8% to $7.62 billion.

Over the January-June period, exports also reached a record high, rising 48.4% from a year earlier to $496.7 billion.