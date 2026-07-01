$52 million required to respond to earthquake emergency in Venezuela: UNICEF estimates

CARACAS,1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- As the death toll rises from Venezuela's twin earthquakes, needs are skyrocketing, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said in an online alert on Tuesday. According to the authorities, nearly 2,000 deaths have been confirmed and more than 6,400 people have been rescued so far. The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck less than a minute apart, on 24 June.

The UN quake response includes:

UNICEF: flown in enough supplies for 100,000 people for three months

UNHCR: providing shelter, warns many basic needs are increasing.

OCHA: coordinating dozens of international rescue teams still at work.

UNDAC: assessing urgent needs across worst-hit communities.

Multiple UN agencies and partners remain on the ground in the hardest-hit areas working alongside local authorities and aid partners to help families access shelter, healthcare, protection and other essential services.

“Every life matters,” the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, insisted on Wednesday, as national and international search and rescue teams remained on the ground in La Guaira.

UNICEF estimates that some 680,000 children need humanitarian assistance across the six states affected by the earthquakes – the most significant seismic event to strike Venezuela in more than a century.

“Communities remain at risk from continuing aftershocks, which have numbered more than 600 since the initial quakes,” UNICEF noted.

UNICEF estimates that $52 million is required to respond to the earthquake emergency, as part of its wider 2026 Humanitarian Action for Children appeal for Venezuela, which stands at US$137.6 million and was, prior to the earthquakes, only 35 per cent funded.