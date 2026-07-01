Noura Al Kaabi visits Barbados to advance bilateral cooperation

BARBADOS, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, concluded an official visit to Barbados, as part of a broad Caribbean tour aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across priority sectors.

During the visit, Al Kaabi met with the Honorable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, and conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Barbados.

For her part, Prime Minister Mottley conveyed her greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with her wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government and people of the UAE.

Discussions focused on ways to enhance UAE–Barbados relations across trade, digital transformation, sustainable development, and investment, while exploring new opportunities to advance the bilateral partnership. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest.

She also met with Senator the Honorable Christopher Peter Sinckler, Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados, and Senator the Honorable Jonathan Reid, Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology.

The meetings focused on strengthening coordination within multilateral frameworks and advancing the bilateral relationship. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing dialogue and enhancing economic cooperation in support of increased trade and long-term growth.

"The bilateral relationship between the UAE and Barbados is built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared ambition," said Al Kaabi. "This visit reflects our commitment to translating dialogue into action and building a partnership that advances the shared interests of the two countries and peoples."

The visit forms part of Al Kaabi's engagement with Caribbean states, underscoring the UAE's commitment to deepening its global diplomatic and economic

standing.

She was accompanied on the visit by Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.