Saeed Al Hajeri chairs UAE delegation to fourth Meeting of ASEAN Committee

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The fourth meeting of the ASEAN Committee was held today in Abu Dhabi (ACAD), co-chaired by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Kamal R. Vaswani, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the UAE, in Singapore’s capacity as Chair of ACAD for the period from January to June 2026.

The meeting brought together Mohamed Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to ASEAN, and the Ambassadors of ASEAN Member States to the UAE, as part of their shared commitment to strengthen the growing partnership between the UAE and ASEAN, following the UAE's accession as an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2022 and the implementation of the UAE-ASEAN Practical Cooperation Areas action plan (2024–2028).

During the meeting, Al Hajeri welcomed the ASEAN Ambassadors and expressed the UAE’s appreciation to Singapore’s efforts during its chairmanship of the Committee. He also welcomed the assumption of the ACAD Chairmanship by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam as of July 2026.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further deepening cooperation with ASEAN across areas of mutual interest and highlighted the importance of ACAD as a prominent platform for dialogue, coordination, and exploring opportunities for practical cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting included constructive discussions on ways to implement the joint action plan, and strengthening cooperation across several priority sectors.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to continued and regular coordination and discussions, as well as identifying new opportunities to further strengthen the partnership in a manner that would achieve sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity.

In addition, both sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, emphasising the importance of de-escalating regional tensions, and the importance of continuous diplomatic efforts to reinforce security and stability.