Congo: Confirmed Ebola cases surpass 1,400

KINSHASA, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The latest situation reports (as of early July 2026) put the total number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) at 1,406, with 438 related confirmed deaths.

Government data showed the affected provinces include Ituri (the primary epicenter), North Kivu and South Kivu.

The DRC declared the current Ebola outbreak in mid-May. Health authorities say response efforts continue to face challenges from community transmission, population movement and limited access to some affected areas.