Illegal immigration to Spain drops by 32.55 in H1

MADRID, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Illegal immigration to Spain has dropped by about a third in the first half of the year.

The Spanish Interior Ministry data indicates that over 12,000 irregular migrants arrived in Spain during the first half of the year, representing a 32.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the ministry, 12,138 people arrived in Spain illegally from January 1 to June 30, compared to 17,990 the previous year.

It added that the vast majority of migrants arrived by sea—totaling 9,440 people—though this figure dropped by 44.2%.