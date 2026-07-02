Dollar steady ahead of US payrolls data

TOKYO, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar held steady on Thursday as markets awaited key ​US non-farm payrolls data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, eased 0.02 percent to 101.38.

The euro traded at $1.138 against the US dollar while sterling ​edged 0.06 percent higher to $1.3279.

Overnight, the yen sank to 162.84 yen against the dollar, hitting a 40-year low and well above levels that prompted Japanese authorities to intervene a few weeks ago. In early trading, it was little changed at 162.50 per dollar.

The Australian dollar lost 0.09 percent versus the greenback to $0.6885, while New Zealand's ​kiwi traded at $0.5672.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.2 percent to $59,934.94, and ether declined 0.7 percent to $1,605.88.