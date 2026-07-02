Mansour bin Zayed launches UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy, honours Impact Seal winners

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, launched the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy during an event organised by Majra – National CSR Fund at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, held on the sidelines of the Cabinet Committee for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy.

The Strategy establishes a comprehensive national framework to strengthen private sector contributions to Sustainable Impact, advance the Impact Economy, and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE's CSR, ESG and Sustainability ecosystem.

His Highness also honoured the winners of the Impact Seal – Platinum Tier, recognising their outstanding contributions to creating Sustainable Impact.

His Highness affirmed that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainable Impact are fundamental pillars of the UAE leadership's vision for advancing the prosperity of people and society. He noted that this approach reflects the nation's commitment to strengthening social cohesion, promoting humanitarian values, and achieving a balanced model that combines economic growth with serving the community.

His Highness said, "We have launched numerous national initiatives and projects aimed at advancing Corporate Social Responsibility, while strengthening strategic partnerships between the government sector, the private sector, Academic Institutions, companies, and the Third Sector. This approach has significantly increased awareness of Corporate Social Responsibility across society while contributing to the development of a national economy that delivers positive and Sustainable Impact."

His Highness added, "The Impact Seal represents well-deserved recognition for national institutions and companies that create Sustainable Impact and actively contribute to strengthening the UAE's position as a leading global model in community sustainability and philanthropy. The role of these organisations extends beyond economic growth to delivering Sustainable Impact that enhances quality of life and supports the sustainability of society and the environment."

During the event, Majra – National CSR Fund announced the winners of the Impact Seal for the 2025–2027 cycle, recognising organisations across three award tiers: Platinum Tier, Gold Tier, and Silver Tier. The winners reflect the growing adoption of Corporate Social Responsibility and the continued advancement of the Impact Economy across the UAE.

Sarah Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Majra – National CSR Fund, said, "The launch of the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy marks a significant milestone in the UAE's journey towards strengthening the nation's Sustainable Impact Ecosystem. The Strategy provides a comprehensive national framework that enables the private sector to maximise its contribution to Sustainable Impact while advancing the Impact Economy in support of the UAE's National Priorities."

She added, "The Impact Seal reflects the UAE's commitment to recognising organisations that embed Corporate Social Responsibility into their institutional strategies while empowering the private sector to become an active partner in driving sustainable development and delivering Credible and Measurable Impact."

She further emphasised that Majra – National CSR Fund continues to serve as the national enabler of the UAE's CSR, ESG and Sustainability ecosystem by unifying national efforts and developing the tools and methodologies that enable organisations to deliver Credible and Measurable Sustainable Impact. These efforts strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy while directing private sector contributions towards the UAE's National Priorities, in alignment with We the UAE 2031 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Impact Seal is the UAE's highest federal recognition for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability. Issued by Majra – National CSR Fund, it recognises organisations that demonstrate leading practices based on the Impact Index, which measures private sector performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards and contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Seal also reflects the UAE's vision of building an Impact Economy and complements the UAE Companies for Good 2031 Strategy.

Recipients of the Impact Seal – Platinum Tier included a distinguished group of leading national institutions and organisations demonstrating exceptional Sustainable Impact, including Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), DP World, The Emirates Group, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, RAK Ceramics, and Advanced Media Trading.

The Platinum Tier also recognised a number of outstanding SMEs, Academic Institutions, and organisations, including Ajman University, GoMbok, K2 Enable Assistive Technology – Middle East & North Africa, Dalma Mall, Strategic Design Atelier, Schlumberger Middle East, Sparklo Multi-Purpose Machines Manufacturing, and SLB, in recognition of their leadership in implementing Corporate Social Responsibility practices and delivering Credible and Measurable Sustainable Impact aligned with the UAE's National Priorities.

The Gold Tier recognised leading organisations including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), ADNEC Group, Borouge, ALEC Engineering and Contracting, Apparel Group, BESIX, Berger Paints Emirates, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Crescent Enterprises, Dolphin Energy, du, Dubai Investments, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dulsco, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Emirates Driving Company, Emirates Islamic, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Emirates Nature–WWF, Emirates NBD, Ernst & Young (EY), Etihad Rail Infrastructure, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Chalhoub Group, Mashreq, RAKBANK, Petrofac Emirates, PwC, Siemens Energy, TECOM Group, and Vopak Horizon Fujairah.

The Gold Tier for SMEs included AJMS LG Management Consultancy, ATA Holding, Borouj Oil & Gas Investment, Silka CSR, Deegreed, EcoCycles Recycling, Enable, FortiGuard Tech, Fujairah Rotana, Goals Consultancy, Incluzun, International Gas Services, Juleb.io, Gensler Cubitt MENA, Kolona Successful Ladies, Ladder Up Lifestyle Development Consultancy, Sustain Global, Story Group – DWC, Chicago Home Healthcare, EcoBee, Fresh on Table, and Gracia Farm Crops.

The Silver Tier recognised Aramex, HORECA Trade, Network International, and Al Gharbia Baniyouna General Contracting Group.

The SMEs recognised under the Silver Tier included Second Innings, The Hill, Aldar Hotels & Hospitality, Aurora50, Bloomspoon, Carbon One, Card Tech, City University Ajman, EcoCentric Portal, EcoCost, Idama, G8-786 Group, Galaxyr, Green Sphere, HeroGo, JA Middle East, Jane Goodall Roots & Shoots, Qiwara, Mina Fujairah Ports, Mruna, Nabta Health, Neutral Fuels, P4ML, Quest, Rama Impact, RBT Collective, ReLoop, Salik, Shukrani, Skillplay, Skills3, Sox Processing, Soma Mater, Squirrel, Sustainability to Action, Suweihan Reef Poultry, Tadweer, TBE, The Bohemian, UBQT, We Are Tech, and WonderTree.

The 2025–2027 cycle received 160 applications for the Impact Seal, with 114 organisations earning recognition across the Platinum, Gold, and Silver Tiers following assessment against the Impact Seal evaluation framework.

The strong participation reflects the continued expansion of Sustainable Impact across the UAE, the growing awareness among the private sector of the importance of impact measurement, and an increasing commitment to positioning businesses as key partners in advancing sustainable development and building a national Impact Economy.