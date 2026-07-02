Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs to Caribbean and Pacific States visits Belize to advance bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, has concluded an official bilateral visit to Belize, during which he discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries across a range of priority areas.

During the visit, Shehadeh, accompanied by Salem Rashed Al Owais, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Belize, met with John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize, and Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. The meetings explored opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, particularly digital transformation, and the proposed UAE–CARICOM Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Commenting on the conclusion of the visit, Shehadeh stated, "Our discussions with the Government of Belize underscored the strong foundation upon which our bilateral relationship is built. The proposed UAE–CARICOM CEPA represents a constructive opportunity to unlock new avenues for trade and investment, and we are committed to working closely with Belize and its regional partners to advance a framework that delivers lasting economic benefits."

The discussions also addressed the proposed UAE–CARICOM Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), including its potential to strengthen trade and investment ties, enhance economic cooperation, and create new opportunities for sustainable growth and development across the Caribbean region.

The visit also provided an opportunity to highlight upcoming UAE-hosted international initiatives and extend invitations to relevant counterparts to participate in key events, including the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal later this year. Shehadeh emphasised the conference's role in advancing global cooperation on water security and sustainable development, including for Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.

The visit reaffirms the UAE's commitment to strengthening its partnerships across the Caribbean and advancing shared prosperity.