United Arab Emirates, Maldives, UNDP convene high-level dialogue on water security ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

MALÉ, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Malé, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment and Energy of the Republic of Maldives and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Maldives, and in coordination with the United Nations in the Maldives, hosted a high-level virtual webinar under the theme ‘Water Futures: Small Islands, Big Ocean State Solutions for a Global Challenge’.

The webinar marked an important milestone in preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8–10 December 2026. Bringing together government representatives, development partners, technical experts and civil society representatives, the discussion contributed to ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation, mobilise partnerships and accelerate implementation towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which seeks to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Heba Aljneibi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the UAE in Malé, said, “As co-host of the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, the UAE is committed to sustaining momentum in global water diplomacy and driving international action toward achieving SDG 6. This historic conference - the first to be co-hosted by two nations from the Global South - is built upon a global consensus and designed as an action-oriented platform to foster inclusive partnerships, accelerate implementation, and mobilise innovative financing and investments. Recognising that ‘Partnerships Deliver Results’, the UAE remains open to impactful international collaborations and emphasises the critical importance of placing the unique perspectives and climate-resilient water innovations of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), such as the Maldives, at the forefront of the global climate and water agenda.”

Aljneibi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing inclusive, action-oriented and implementation-focused international cooperation, strengthening partnerships, mobilising investment and accelerating practical solutions to address global water challenges and support sustainable development for all.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Maldives, Hao Zhang underscored the importance of inclusive partnerships and collective action to address growing global water challenges, saying,“Water security is not an abstract concept. It is a daily reality shaped by geography, climate and resilience.”

In his keynote address, Ali Shareef, Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy of the Republic of Maldives, said, “Sustained government investment and support from development partners has expanded access to water supply services across inhabited islands. Today, 94 per cent of our population has access to water supply systems through household connections. This demonstrates that even geographically dispersed island nations can make meaningful progress toward universal access when supported by strong political commitment and international cooperation.” He also highlighted the unique water-related challenges and priorities of Small Island Developing States.

In his closing remarks, Adnan Cheema, UNDP Resident Representative in the Maldives, said, “The Maldives offers a compelling example of what is possible when vision is met with action. As a Small Island Developing State on the frontline of climate change, the country continues to demonstrate leadership in building resilience and strengthening water security through strong institutions, climate finance and local ingenuity. At UNDP, we remain committed to supporting this journey, as we have been doing over the decades.” He emphasised the importance of innovation, capacity-building and long-term resilience in advancing sustainable water solutions.

A panel discussion entitled ‘Water Futures in Action: Solutions for a More Resilient Maldives’ highlighted practical approaches to advancing sustainable water management and strengthening climate resilience in the Maldives. Panelists included Mohamed Musthafa, Director General of the Water and Sanitation Department at the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment and Energy; Mohamed Rasheed (Bari), National Convenor of Freshwater Action Network South Asia and Co-founder of WaterCare; Suma Khalid Mohamed, Senior Engineer at FENAKA Corporation Limited; and Ali Mishal, Director of Utility Management, Licensing and Registration at the Utility Regulatory Authority.

The webinar underscored the particular water-related challenges faced by Small Island Developing States and highlighted the importance of placing island perspectives at the forefront of global water and climate action. Participants emphasised the critical linkages between water, climate resilience and sustainable development, recognising that water is increasingly central to addressing the impacts of climate change and supporting long-term prosperity.

Discussions explored opportunities to build momentum towards the 2026 UN Water Conference, drawing on the Maldives’ experience in advancing innovative and climate-resilient water solutions, the UAE’s efforts to advance global water action, and UNDP’s support for sustainable development pathways in Small Island Developing States.

The Government of Maldives welcomed the UAE’s leadership and confirmed its intention to participate in the 2026 UN Water Conference with a high-level delegation.

UNDP reiterated its commitment to supporting international cooperation and promoting innovative approaches to strengthen water and climate resilience in the Maldives and across other Small Island Developing States.