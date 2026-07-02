TRENDS Global hosts three international conferences in Rome to advance research cooperation

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, an affiliate of TRENDS Group, is launching a strategic intellectual and research dialogue in the Italian capital, Rome, from 5th to 11th July 2026, featuring three high-level international conferences, alongside dialogues and agreements with Italian research institutions, in a move that reinforces its commitment to expanding its global footprint and consolidating its position as an international platform for knowledge-based dialogue and insight generation.

The events will be hosted at the UAE Embassy to Italy, the Italian Chamber of Deputies, and the Italian Senate. Organised in cooperation with the Italian Milton Friedman Institute and the Italian AISES Foundation, the conferences will feature a distinguished group of officials, parliamentarians, academics, researchers and experts from the UAE, Italy and several European countries.

The programme also includes six research visits to various think tanks and academic institutions, as well as the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between TRENDS and both the Milton Friedman Institute and the AISES Foundation. These agreements aim to expand research and knowledge cooperation and develop joint projects in strategic studies, artificial intelligence, technology and innovation. The programme is organised through TRENDS’ virtual office in Italy.

The scientific programme revolves around three core strategic pillars: geopolitical balances in the Middle East, the repercussions of political-religious currents in European societies, and the ethical and legislative dimensions associated with the evolution of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Awadh Al-Breiki, Senior Researcher and Director General of TRENDS Global, emphasised that this research activity in the heart of the Italian capital marks a significant milestone in TRENDS’ international intellectual partnerships. He noted that convening these events at the UAE Embassy and the Italian Parliament – both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate – reflects the growing status of think tanks in supporting international dialogue and knowledge-based policymaking.

He added that these events reflect TRENDS’ belief in building bridges of cooperation between research and academic institutions. This contributes to forward-looking insights and practical solutions to regional and global challenges, while enhancing the role of scientific research in serving development and stability.

As the first station, TRENDS Global is organising an international symposium titled "Crisis in the Middle East: UAE and Italian Perspectives", hosted by the UAE Embassy in Rome in cooperation with the Italian Center for International Studies (CeSI), to discuss regional developments and their implications for international security and stability.

The second station will see the Salvadori Hall at the Italian Chamber of Deputies host a strategic conference titled "The Repercussions of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Presence in Europe", in partnership with the Milton Friedman Institute. The conference will discuss the group's political, social and security impacts within the European environment, as well as the challenges of integration and citizenship. The event will conclude with the signing of an MoU between the two sides.

The programme will conclude with a high-level international conference at the Italian Senate (Giustiniani Palace – Zuccari Hall) titled "Governance of Artificial Intelligence and Ethics of Emerging Technologies", in cooperation with the Italian AISES Foundation. The conference will discuss opportunities for cooperation between Europe and the Gulf states in developing balanced legislative frameworks for advanced technologies and will witness the signing of an MoU to launch joint research collaboration pathways.