Abu Dhabi City Municipality stresses compliance with Midday Work Ban during summer

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality organised an awareness workshop on heat safety regulations and the Midday Work Ban, attended by representatives of 404 companies operating in the construction sector. The workshop forms part of the Municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance awareness of occupational health and safety requirements and strengthen compliance with preventive measures aimed at protecting workers from the risks of heat stress during the summer months.

The workshop focused on familiarising employers and site supervisors with the importance of implementing heat stress management programmes and adopting the necessary preventive measures to minimise the impact of working in hot weather conditions, thereby ensuring a safe and healthy working environment at construction sites.

The workshop included a presentation on the mechanisms for implementing the Midday Work Ban during the summer period, heat safety requirements, and the key measures that must be followed to ensure compliance with the relevant laws and regulations. Particular emphasis was placed on Ministerial Resolution No. 401 of 2015 issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which specifies working hours during midday and prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open areas between 12:30 and 15:00 from 15th June to 15th September each year.

The Municipality stressed the importance of compliance with the resolution by contractors and workers in the construction sector in order to safeguard workers’ health and safety. The session highlighted the risks associated with working during periods of high temperatures, methods of preventing heat stress, emergency response procedures, and the importance of providing appropriate cooling facilities, rest breaks and hydration solutions at work sites.

Omar Mohammed Al Shahi, Acting Director of the Municipal Services Sector at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said the workshop forms part of the Municipality’s commitment to promoting a culture of prevention across work sites and supporting companies operating in the construction sector in implementing best practices in occupational health and safety. He noted that these efforts contribute to protecting workers from heat stress risks and fostering a safe and sustainable working environment throughout the summer season.

The Midday Work Ban applies to workers carrying out duties in open areas and under direct sunlight. Key categories include construction workers, road and infrastructure workers, excavation and utility workers, external maintenance personnel, landscaping, agriculture and park workers, as well as cleaning and waste collection workers operating outdoors. The ban does not apply to employees working inside enclosed buildings or air-conditioned facilities equipped with appropriate protective measures, provided that occupational health and safety requirements are fully observed.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality urged members of the public and workers at construction sites to report any violations relating to non-compliance with the Midday Work Ban or heat safety requirements through the approved official channels or via email at hse@adm.gov.ae, thereby supporting community participation and reinforcing efforts to protect workers.

The Municipality affirmed that it will continue implementing awareness programmes and inspection campaigns throughout the Midday Work Ban period to enhance companies’ preparedness for summer working conditions and further strengthen the culture of safety and prevention within the construction sector. These efforts contribute to creating a safer and more sustainable working environment that safeguards workers’ health and safety while supporting quality of life in Abu Dhabi.