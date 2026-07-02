Standard Chartered launches USDC minting, redemption service from UAE

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Standard Chartered today announced the launch of its capability enabling institutional clients to access USDC minting and redemption, developed in partnership with Circle Internet Group, Inc. (Circle), the issuer of USDC through its regulated entities.

The launch makes Standard Chartered the first Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) licensed to offer institutional clients integrated access to USDC minting and redemption through a single onboarding and service experience, without requiring clients to hold direct accounts with Circle.

The capability enables institutions to move value across traditional and digital financial ecosystems with greater speed and transparency by connecting fiat banking, digital asset infrastructure and public blockchain networks within a single, bank-led solution. It supports institutional use cases such as on-chain settlement, treasury, and liquidity management, while providing the infrastructure to support payment-related use cases in the future.

By embedding USDC access directly within Standard Chartered’s institutional offering, Standard Chartered will bring together banking, custody, and digital asset services within one integrated offering that is delivered through the risk management, compliance and governance standards expected of a leading international financial institution.

Initially available to eligible clients through Standard Chartered’s DIFC operations, the capability reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading hub for regulated digital asset activity and represents the first phase of Standard Chartered’s broader global stablecoin proposition. The Bank intends to expand the capability into additional markets, subject to regulatory approvals and market readiness.

The announcement reflects growing demand from financial institutions and corporations for regulated stablecoin infrastructure that can support a range of financial activities, including payments, treasury management, settlement, liquidity management, and participation in digital asset markets.

Roberto Hoornweg, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Chartered, said, “Digital assets are becoming an increasingly important component of global financial infrastructure, and institutional clients are seeking the same levels of trust and governance that underpin traditional markets. With this launch, we are extending those standards into a rapidly evolving segment of the financial system. Ultimately, this is about enabling broader institutional participation in digital asset markets through the frameworks, controls and regulatory oversight that have long supported confidence in global financial markets.”

Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer, Circle, said, “Financial institutions are increasingly looking for trusted ways to access stablecoins and participate in blockchain-enabled financial markets. By integrating Circle’s regulated stablecoin infrastructure into Standard Chartered’s global banking platform, we are helping institutions access new opportunities to use USDC across payments, settlement and treasury operations while maintaining the compliance, governance, and risk management standards they expect.”