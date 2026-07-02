Abu Dhabi steps up preparations to host 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in August

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee for the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship has approved the championship's operational framework as preparations continue for the event, which will take place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from 1st to 9th August. Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the championship is expected to welcome thousands of athletes, officials and delegates from around the world.

The committee met yesterday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi to review progress across all operational areas and confirm the plans required to deliver the championship to the highest organisational, technical and logistical standards. The event reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as one of the world's leading destinations for jiu-jitsu and reflects the UAE's continued investment in hosting major international sporting events.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Organising Committee; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; committee member Tareq Al Bahri; Konstantin Pavlenko, representing the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; together with representatives responsible for finance, logistics and technical operations, as well as members of the OSS volunteer team.

Committee members reviewed progress across marketing, branding, venue preparations, logistics, accommodation, transportation, medical services and the championship's overall operational plan. Responsibilities and implementation timelines were also confirmed to ensure all preparations remain on schedule ahead of the event.

Current estimates indicate that around 2,500 athletes will compete, while operational plans are designed to accommodate up to 3,000 participants, providing sufficient capacity should additional athletes, coaches, referees, or officials register before the championship.

Also discussed were services that will directly affect the experience of participating delegations, including medical support, accreditation and reception for athletes and referees and transport between the airport, hotels and the competition venue. The OSS volunteer team will also oversee a dedicated welcome programme for arriving delegations at airports and official hotels.

The committee reaffirmed the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation's role in overseeing the championship's logistics and media operations to ensure a consistent presentation of the event and showcase the UAE's organisational capabilities to the international sporting community.

Al Batran said, "The 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship reflects the UAE leadership's long-term commitment to supporting sport and developing athletes. That vision has helped establish the UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, as a global destination for jiu-jitsu and a leading venue for hosting the sport's biggest international events. Staging this championship is a reflection of the confidence the international jiu-jitsu community has placed in the UAE and its proven organisational capabilities.

The organising committee is working to a clear operational plan, with every requirement translated into specific actions, defined responsibilities and delivery timelines. We are overseeing every aspect of the championship, from finance, logistics and technical operations to accommodation, transportation, medical services, visual identity, anti-doping and delegation services."

Al Batran said Abu Dhabi's experience in hosting world-class jiu-jitsu events provides a strong platform on which to build, while also creating a responsibility to continue raising organisational standards.

"Our goal is to deliver a championship that reflects the UAE's reputation for excellence, meets the highest standards of professionalism and provides an outstanding experience for every participant from arrival to departure," he said.