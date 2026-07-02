ITU appoints Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti Chair of ITU-T SG17 Arab Regional Group

GENEVA, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) announced the appointment of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, as Chair of the ITU-T Study Group 17 Arab Regional Group (SG17RG-ARB), following the conclusion of the group's virtual meeting for Arab States on 18th May 2026.

Study Group 17 is the ITU's lead international body for information security standardisation, developing global standards on cybersecurity, identity management, privacy and emerging technologies. It serves as a vital bridge between regional cybersecurity priorities and the international standards underpinning a safe and secure digital future.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti has a distinguished record of leadership in national and international cybersecurity, having spearheaded the UAE's rise as a globally recognised cyber power and championed regional cooperation across the Arab world. His appointment reflects both the confidence of the international community in his vision and expertise and the Arab region's growing role in shaping the standards underpinning global digital security.

Under his leadership, the UAE achieved the ITU's highest "Pioneering Model" ranking in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index, earning a perfect score across all five pillars, while the partnership between the UAE Cyber Security Council and the ITU has grown into one of the most active bilateral cybersecurity cooperation frameworks between a national authority and the United Nations system.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said, “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE is working to build a secure digital environment that strengthens innovation and supports our transition into a globally leading AI nation, one capable of anticipating challenges and shaping a prosperous and secure digital future for generations to come.”

The meeting highlighted a number of current and future areas of cooperation between the UAE Cyber Security Council and the ITU, including reaffirming the strategic partnership between the two sides and their continued commitment to deepening collaboration, with the UAE renewing its role in contributing expertise, resources and leadership to strengthen regional and global cybersecurity resilience and advance cybersecurity governance and sustainable cooperation.

Discussions also addressed resource mobilisation and funding challenges, alongside strengthening governance frameworks and scalable models to support the long-term sustainability of cybersecurity initiatives, while exploring future-focused initiatives.

The meeting also highlighted forward-looking concepts, including the proposed Cybersecurity Acceleration Center and continued collaboration on AI-enabled cybersecurity initiatives, reinforcing a shared vision for innovation-driven and resilient digital ecosystems.

Seizo Onoe, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, said, “Regional group leadership is a highly significant responsibility. I thank and applaud the UAE for yet again demonstrating its commitment to ITU standards work.”

He added, “We are depending on digital technologies to drive progress across every economic sector, making security and trust key to all of our digital ambitions.”

Arnaud Taddei, Chair of ITU-T Study Group 17, said, “The appointment of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti marks an important milestone for the ITU-T Study Group 17 Arab Regional Group, strengthening its leadership at a pivotal moment for global discussions on security, trust and digital resilience.”

He added that Study Group 17, as the ITU's expert security group, continues to advance its leadership on critical issues, including digital identity, agentic AI, child online protection, and trust and security frameworks, noting that the growing engagement and commitment of countries across the Arab region will be instrumental in shaping the future of secure digital transformation.

He also said the appointment reflects the continued strengthening of the partnership developed over the past year between the UAE and ITU-T Study Group 17.

Under the chairmanship of Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the UAE and its Arab partners are poised to deepen their contribution to this global agenda, ensuring that the Arab region is not only represented at the table but is actively shaping it. The UAE Cyber Security Council and the ITU reaffirmed their shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive and standards-driven digital ecosystem across the Arab world and beyond.