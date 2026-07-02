Etihad Airways marks 20 years of flying to France

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways is marking 20 years of flying to France, two decades after it launched its first service to the country, between Abu Dhabi and Paris, in June 2006.

What began as six flights a week has grown alongside an airline that now operates a fleet of 124 aircraft to 118 destinations worldwide. Two decades on, the airline is in a renewed phase of growth, with demand across its European markets continuing to strengthen.

When Etihad first flew to Paris in June 2006, it was a young airline, less than three years old, with a network of around 34 destinations and a fleet of 17 aircraft.

Twenty years on, Etihad connects Abu Dhabi and Paris with up to three daily flights, and its French network now spans two cities, with seasonal summer flights to and from Nice on the French Riviera. Etihad's global network has grown to 118 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australia, served by a fleet of 124 aircraft.

The anniversary comes at a time of renewed momentum for Etihad. The airline is once again operating ahead of the capacity it flew a year ago, and it continues to expand across Europe, with new routes, added frequencies and codeshare partnerships strengthening its offer from the region. Etihad is also investing in growth for the years ahead, with an ambition to expand its fleet to around 250 aircraft and double the size of the airline, widening the choice available to travellers in France and beyond.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said, “Twenty years of flying to France is a milestone we are proud of, and at its heart are the travellers who have chosen Etihad over two decades. More and more of them are discovering Abu Dhabi for themselves, alongside the wider world our network opens up, and it is a privilege to keep welcoming them on board.”