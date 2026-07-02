DCT Abu Dhabi unveils unique experiences with summer camps across emirate

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced the launch of unique and immersive summer camps across the emirate.

The experiences offer children the opportunity to spend their summer engaging with the emirate’s museums, cultural institutions, heritage sites, creative centres and performance spaces through immersive learning experiences.

Taking place across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from June to August 2026, the programme is designed as a multi-site experience focused on science, heritage, arts and performance. Participants develop new skills while discovering the stories, traditions and ideas that have shaped the UAE and the world.

From 1st July to 27th August, the Abu Dhabi Libraries Summer Camp encourages children aged 5-14 to cultivate creative thinking, practical skills and a stronger sense of identity.

Delivered in both Arabic and English, the programme encourages participants to take part in a diverse range of hands-on workshops and competitions, including self-portrait drawing, mandala weaving, scrapbooking, tote bag design, decorative box and cup making, wood art, eco-printing, heritage-inspired decorative transfers, the traditional art of Talli and many more creative experiences.

Participants will gain practical skills using engaging, hands-on training that integrates AI and emerging technologies to enhance creativity and innovation. The programme will also feature a fashion design challenge inspired by Project Runway, cultural exchange activities, storytelling sessions and more.

In addition, the camp will showcase and support local small businesses through dedicated activations, creating opportunities for young participants to engage with entrepreneurship and the creative industries.

The camp is delivered in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, The Artisans House, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Emirates Heritage Club, Youth Councils, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

From 6th July to 7th August, children aged 5-14 embark on a journey across Saadiyat Cultural District, exploring the unique perspectives of three museums. Through themes like flora and fauna, landscapes and skies, movement and travel, and shapes and colours, the camp offers children a creative framework to explore the world around them and their place within it. Participants can choose to participate in one or three full weeks to explore all sites.

At the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, participants discover the origins of life and the natural forces shaping the planet, while Louvre Abu Dhabi introduces them to human creativity, exploring ancient objects to modern and contemporary artworks, investigating innovation, design, and cultural exchange through art across civilisations.

At Zayed National Museum, children explore around 1,500 objects covering over 300,000 years of human history. As a special bonus, campers also enjoy a visit to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which offers a unique opportunity to experience the intersection of art, technology and imagination.

Legacy Camp

From 6th July to 20th August in Abu Dhabi and 20th July to 20th August in Al Ain, this camp offers children aged 5-14 an opportunity to connect with the UAE's living heritage through immersive experiences across cultural and historic landmarks in both locations.

In Abu Dhabi, participants explore Emirati heritage at Qasr Al Hosn, where stories, guided exploration and discovery bring the nation's oldest fort to life. At House of Artisans, children engage with traditional crafts through hands-on workshops, while Al Maqta'a Museum introduces them to the emirate's historic gateway through interactive activities and engineering-inspired challenges. In Al Ain, participants explore the stories, traditions and cultural practices that have shaped the UAE through immersive heritage experiences across the city's significant cultural sites, fostering a deeper understanding of the nation's identity and living heritage.

From 6th July to 20th August, this camp invites children aged 5-14 to explore creativity across three of Abu Dhabi's cultural sites: Art Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Children's Art Centre at Cultural Foundation, and Bait Al Khatt (House of Calligraphy). Through painting, printmaking, mixed media, textile art and ceramics, participants develop their creative skills while experimenting with new techniques and forms of expression.

The programme also introduces children to storytelling, visual arts and the traditions of Arabic calligraphy, providing opportunities to work with traditional tools and materials while building confidence, imagination and a deeper connection to culture.

From 6th July to 13th August, this camp brings together art, culture and local heritage through hands-on workshops and curated activities. Participants aged 5-14 explore a range of artistic disciplines, develop their creative skills and produce their own artworks in a collaborative environment that connects learning to cultural identity.

Taking place at Bait Al Oud and Cultural Foundation from 12th July to 28th August, this camp introduces children aged 5-14 to the world of music, movement, dance and storytelling through collaborative performance. Participants discover rhythm, build confidence and develop stage presence, all while creating, expressing and performing with their peers. By the end of the programme, the children showcase their collaborative performances, fostering creativity and a deeper connection to the region’s artistic traditions.

From 12 July to 5 August, this camp introduces children aged 5-14 to the art of traditional instrument-making through the creation of miniature oud models and basic craftsmanship techniques. Further, an engaging music programme empowers participants with basic musical knowledge to combine theory and practice to develop confidence, creativity and experience.

From 13th July to 13th August, an interdisciplinary camp for children aged 5-14 takes place across Cultural Foundation, including the Abu Dhabi Children's Library, Children's Art Centre, École Ducasse, as well as exhibitions and performing arts spaces.

Running from 13th to 24th July at Delma Museum, this camp for children aged 5-14 explores Delma’s rich maritime heritage alongside contemporary environmental themes, with a particular focus on the island’s biodiversity.

From 11th to 21st August, this summer camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi invites children aged 5-14 to explore the history of board games through the Children’s Museum. Participants have the opportunity to play popular games such as traditional Emirati games, Carrom, Chinese Whispers, the Cookie Game, Pictionary and more. They also step into the role of designers by creating their own board game each day, inspired by games across cultures and time. Blending creativity, critical thinking and hands-on making, the camp offers an engaging environment where children gain insight into how games are structured and how they evolve.