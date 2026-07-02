DIFC awards AED3 billion DIFC Heights Tower construction contract

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has awarded the main construction contract for DIFC Heights Tower, an AED3 billion gross development value mixed-use project located within Gate District, to Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM), marking a significant milestone in the development of the destination.

Located on the final remaining plot within DIFC's original land bank, DIFC Heights Tower will deliver 366 luxury residences, premium commercial office space, and retail and dining offerings, with completion targeted for 2029.

The appointment reinforces DIFC's continued expansion as a leading global business and lifestyle destination, supporting growing demand for premium, centrally located urban living in Dubai. With the main construction contract now awarded, the project remains on track to meet its targeted completion timeline, reflecting DIFC's disciplined delivery approach and confidence in the development programme.

A top-level executive meeting was held with Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, in the presence of Tushar Pathak, Chairman, Al Basti & Muktha LLC, to mark the award of the main construction contract, followed by a group photograph featuring senior representatives from DIFC and Al Basti & Muktha LLC.