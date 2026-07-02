Bodour Al Qasimi announces 5th Booksellers Conference on Sep 19-20

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has announced that the fifth Booksellers Conference will take place on September 19-20 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

This year, the conference will bring together booksellers, distributors, and e-commerce platforms from 98 countries to examine the state of global book distribution, explore strategies to strengthen supply chains, enhance partnerships between distributors and publishers, and address the accelerating digital transformation in bookselling and distribution.

The conference aims to enable the distribution sector to exchange expertise and best practices, explore cross-border collaboration, and present practical solutions to market challenges. The programme will feature panel discussions and specialised workshops focusing on stock management and optimisation, building sustainable professional relationships with authors and publishers, and maximising the use of communication tools and effective business strategies.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, “The Booksellers Conference represents a cornerstone of Sharjah’s strategy, established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the global book industry. It provides a specialised platform that places distribution issues at the forefront of discussion and develops practical solutions that respond to the rapid changes in reader behavior and sales models.”

Al Ameri added, “Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the conference has succeeded in building a broad international network connecting distributors and publishers. It has helped open new markets and improve supply chain efficiency across the publishing sector. This year’s edition builds on it by expanding participation and deepening dialogue on the future of book distribution amid rapid digital transformation and the growth of e-commerce. In doing so, it reinforces the sustainability of book markets and consolidates Sharjah’s status as a leading global hub for the publishing industry.”

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA, said, "The conference meets the needs of distributors and booksellers by offering practical tools for inventory management, merchandising and e-commerce, while creating opportunities to build strong commercial relationships. The diversity of this year's participants allows them to compare business models across markets, exchange proven solutions and best practices, and explore new channels to expand the reach of books. It also equips participants with the knowledge to support growth and expansion."

This year’s programme places strong emphasis on the operational aspects of bookselling and distribution. Sessions will address stock management techniques, demand analysis, return reduction, and supply chain efficiency. Discussions will also focus on advancing relationships among distributors, publishers, and authors through data exchange and collaboration on new releases and marketing campaigns.

Digital tools will feature prominently, with sessions examining artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve title discovery, personalise customer offers, and increase conversion rates across physical stores and online platforms. The programme will also present practical case studies on developing hybrid sales models that integrate brick-and-mortar retail with e-commerce operations.

The conference will highlight the evolving role of the bookshop as an interactive cultural hub. Sessions will explore organising in-store events, designing spaces that encourage engagement, and expanding readership, particularly among children and young adults.

The programme will also showcase successful models for managing book clubs, activating community reading initiatives, and linking literary events to sustainable sales strategies.

In addition, discussions will examine strategies for building effective e-commerce ventures in the book market, digital marketing approaches, and the use of social media platforms as direct channels for promotion and influence. The focus reflects a clear commitment to equipping distributors and booksellers with the insights and tools they need to compete in an increasingly competitive market.

The Booksellers Conference serves as a specialised platform that brings together all stakeholders in the book sales and distribution ecosystem, contributing to sector efficiency, expanding business opportunities, and building professional partnerships that will help shape the next phase of the global publishing industry.

Registration is open until 18 September for publishers, distributors, booksellers, and operators of online bookselling platforms who wish to take part.