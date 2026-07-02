Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American, Caribbean countries

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City several ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries, along with representatives of their diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, who paid a courtesy visit on him.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassadors and diplomatic representatives and discussed with them ways to strengthen and expand cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves mutual interests and enhances existing partnerships.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.

He reaffirmed Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to broadening cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, trade and tourism, while exploring promising opportunities and building long-term strategic partnerships that align with development priorities and contribute to advancing progress and shared prosperity.

The ambassadors and diplomatic representatives extended thanks and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.

They praised the close and steadily growing relations between their countries and the UAE, as well as Ras Al Khaimah's comprehensive development achievements across various sectors.

They also affirmed their countries' commitment to further strengthening cooperation and expanding partnership opportunities in pursuit of mutual interests.