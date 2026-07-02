Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs to Caribbean & Pacific States concludes official visit to Guyana

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation, led by Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, concluded an official visit to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, where it held discussions on bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, the delegation met with Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Zulfikar Ally, Minister of Public Service.

Discussions covered a range of topics, including digital transformation, customs modernisation, smart border management, biometric systems, and integrated e-government platforms, with both sides exchanging views on potential areas for cooperation.

The visit included discussions on upcoming international initiatives, including the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, as well as exchanges on multilateral cooperation.