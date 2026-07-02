Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has honoured the winners of the 22nd edition of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA).

Held by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the official ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, senior officials and members of the award’s board of trustees.

This year’s award focuses on supporting the private sector in adopting best practices and leveraging data-driven techniques and advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and productivity. SKEA also aims to foster innovative business models based on knowledge and technology in alignment with Abu Dhabi's economic priorities and strategic direction.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan underscored the role of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award for fostering a comprehensive culture of excellence and innovation across the business sector by encouraging institutions to elevate their performance and adopt more agile, sustainable business models while strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE economy and advancing its long-term aspirations.

He further highlighted the importance of investing in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence solutions, which have become essential drivers of economic growth, and leveraging these technologies to enhance business models, improve operational efficiency and boost productivity, enabling private sector companies to keep pace with the evolving global marketplace.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed honoured seven companies in recognition of their exceptional commitment to embedding global best practices and driving business excellence, contributing significantly to greater innovation, productivity, and overall market competitiveness, while reinforcing the private sector's capacity to anticipate and adapt to the shifting demands of the future across critical industries.

During his speech at the awards ceremony, Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised that innovation and impactful achievements are fundamental pillars for driving economic and social development.

He said, “Thanks to the vision and guidance of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi's economy continues to achieve rapid growth, reinforcing the emirate's position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses, and investments.

“We reaffirm our commitment to supporting companies and institutions, empowering them to meet challenges and capitalise on future opportunities. By enhancing their capabilities and expanding their economic and social impact, we are laying a strong foundation that supports their continued contribution to Abu Dhabi’s development and prosperity and strengthens the economy’s competitiveness and sustainable growth.”

Dr Yasir Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award, said that the award adopts an approach based on measuring and analysing outcomes, transforming institutional efforts into tangible economic and developmental value that enhances Abu Dhabi's competitiveness and supports the business environment.

He explained that the award represents a shift from focusing on performance to creating sustainable value, thus solidifying its role as a national platform that drives innovation and develops private sector practices.

SKEA winners included VIAI Technologies, for its role in developing innovative AI solutions for sports through wearable smart devices that contribute to highly accurate analysis of human performance and injury reduction, thus enhancing the sports and health system and positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global sports innovation.

The Specialised Rehabilitation Hospital, for its role in providing integrated rehabilitation services according to the highest international medical standards, utilising the latest treatment technologies to reintegrate patients into their normal lives, so advancing Abu Dhabi as a leading centre for specialised healthcare.

Kanoo Energy, for its contribution to supporting the energy and industrial sectors by providing integrated engineering solutions and advanced services to the oil, gas and electricity sectors, thereby enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the energy system in the UAE and the region.

Nakheel Hygienic Paper Manufacturing, for its role in manufacturing and exporting high-quality paper hygiene products to global markets, reflecting the advanced industrial capabilities of Abu Dhabi emirate and strengthening the presence of Emirati products in international markets.

Circa Biotech, for its contributions to developing innovative solutions for the circular economy by transforming organic food waste into value-added products, supporting environmental sustainability and food security, and enhancing the UAE's leadership in biotechnology.

Low Calories Restaurants, for its role in promoting a culture of eating healthily through a successful business model that transformed a local idea into an international brand and franchise, supporting Emirati entrepreneurship and encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

Gulf Extrusion Automotive & Industries, for its role in manufacturing and exporting high-precision aluminium components for the automotive sector to global markets, highlights the advanced industries sector in Abu Dhabi as a hub supporting the growth of a competitive industrial sector internationally.