Abdullah bin Zayed, Portuguese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call with Paulo Rangel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Portugal, friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as opportunities to further develop them across various fields in line with the aspirations of both countries and their peoples for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the call, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest related to strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Portugal across several sectors that support their development priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Rangel also discussed current regional developments, the situation in the Middle East, and ways to support efforts aimed at preserving regional and international peace and security.