UAE President, VPs congratulate new Prime Minister of Republic of Korea

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Han Seong-sook on the occasion of her appointment as Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Korea.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to Han Seong-sook, Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Korea.