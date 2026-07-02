Sharjah Chamber discusses strengthening economic partnership with Belgium’s business community

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium.

The talks identified key opportunities to scale strategic economic partnerships between the UAE and Belgian business communities in line with the shared interests of both countries.

The discussions took place during a meeting convened at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, where Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, marking the conclusion of the ambassador’s diplomatic assignment in the country.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais thanked the Belgian Ambassador for his dedicated and outstanding efforts during his diplomatic mission in the UAE and for his valuable contributions to strengthening economic relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Kingdom of Belgium.

He praised the longstanding and productive cooperation between the Embassy of Belgium and the Sharjah Chamber, highlighting the embassy’s strong support for numerous joint initiatives and business forums organised by SCCI to strengthen institutional collaboration and expand commercial partnerships between the UAE and Belgian private sectors.

Al Owais said, “We highly value the positive and constructive role played by Ambassador Antoine Delcourt in strengthening ties between the business communities of Sharjah and Belgium. His continued commitment to supporting joint economic initiatives has directly contributed to creating new and promising opportunities for collaboration between private sector institutions in both markets.”

“We are confident that the strong foundations established over recent years will enable us to further expand economic and investment cooperation between Sharjah and Belgium, creating broader opportunities for sustainable growth and long-term business partnerships,” he added.

Al Owais reaffirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to advancing its ambitious strategy of expanding its international partnership network and deepening cooperation with strategic economic partners and high-potential markets worldwide.

He noted that these efforts are aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Sharjah’s business environment while further reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for investment and business.

The Belgian side thanked the Sharjah Chamber for its close collaboration, continuous support, and extensive facilitation throughout the ambassador’s diplomatic mission in the United Arab Emirates.

The delegation noted that economic and trade relations between Belgium and Sharjah have witnessed steady growth and significant progress, driven by shared strategic vision and constructive cooperation between the relevant economic institutions on both sides.

They also praised the SCCI’s pivotal role in fostering international partnerships, supporting both domestic and international businesses, and organising specialised business forums and economic events that have strengthened bilateral commercial ties while creating an attractive environment for investment, business expansion, and long-term growth.

The meeting highlighted the strength of the longstanding economic partnership between the Emirate of Sharjah and Belgium, underpinned by sustained institutional cooperation and a range of strategic initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable partnerships in innovation, clean technology, and economic empowerment.

The discussions also underscored SCCI’s commitment to expanding economic cooperation in high value-added industries while strengthening business links between Sharjah and European private sector institutions. This approach supports the emirate’s ambition to reinforce its position as a preferred destination for European investment, expertise, and innovation-driven partnerships.

The meeting also pointed to the successful bilateral cooperation that culminated in the second Sharjah–Europe Businesswomen Forum, hosted in Brussels in 2024 at the historic Egmont Palace, bringing together a wide network of Emirati and European women entrepreneurs.

The forum served as a strategic platform for strengthening business connections among women entrepreneurs, identifying investment and partnership opportunities, and promoting knowledge exchange.

It also culminated in the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SCCI and the European Women’s Association (EWA) to strengthen support for women-led businesses and encourage bilateral investment and joint ventures. In addition, a complementary MoU was signed with the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (ABLCC), creating direct channels of engagement between companies in Sharjah and European markets.