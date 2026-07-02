MoFA Undersecretary receives credentials of Ambassador of Republic of Haiti

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of François Guillaume II, Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the United Arab Emirates, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

He wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of Haiti in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both friendly countries and their peoples.

For his part, the Ambassador commended the regional and international standing of the United Arab Emirates under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to work towards further strengthening and advancing bilateral relations across various fields.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Haiti enjoy friendly bilateral relations founded on mutual respect. Areas of cooperation include energy, tourism, trade, investment, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and coordination in multilateral international forums.