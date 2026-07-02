UAE President and Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of mutual interests and the wellbeing of the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness and His Excellency Dbeibeh also exchanged views on a number of regional issues, including developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote lasting peace and stability across the region for the benefit of all its peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and several officials.