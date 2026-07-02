Shams Award launches 3rd edition with new categories

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) is inviting Arab creatives, content producers and media professionals to enter the third edition of the Shams Award for Arabic Content, with three new categories added to the line-up this year.

Entries opened on 2nd July 2026 through the award's dedicated online platform, and submissions will close on 1st October 2026. The award is part of Shams's broader initiative to support Arab talent and elevate the standard of Arabic-language content and media creativity across various platforms.

This year's edition introduces three new categories that reflect the diverse range of work currently shaping the region's creative industries.

The 2026 edition introduces Best Series Screenwriter, Best Original Score for a Series or Film, and Best Creative Advertisement, along with the award's existing categories: Best Short Film, Best AI Video, Best Content Creator, Best Podcast, Best Actor of 2026, and Best Actress of 2026. Between them, the nine categories span drama production, content creation, digital creativity, and on-screen performance. They are meant to track the fastest-moving corners of Arab media.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said the new categories are a direct response to how rapidly digital media and content production are moving. He tied the award to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in backing culture, creativity, and Arab talent and said this year's additions are meant to catch up with where the industry, and its audiences, are heading.

"We at Shams believe Arabic content has real potential to compete on a global stage," Al Obed added. "That's why we want to give creators an environment that celebrates their work and a genuine chance to showcase it against the highest professional and artistic standards."

A panel of specialised judges, drawn from media and production experts, will review each submission. Entries are assessed on the strength of the underlying idea, originality, cultural and social impact, technical and artistic quality, and how well the work reflects positive values in Arabic content.

Short films need a strong script and real emotional pull; judges will also be looking at direction, cinematography, sound and picture quality, colour consistency, how clearly the film conveys consistency, and how clearly the film lands its cultural or social message.

For AI-assisted work, what matters most is the idea behind the video, how the technology is put to use, and whether the finished piece still feels human rather than purely mechanical.

Content creators are judged less on any single post than on consistency — fresh ideas, genuine audience interaction, reach across platforms, and content that stays true to cultural and social values over time.

A winning podcast tends to combine tight production — clear preparation, well-ordered ideas, and clean sound editing — with something harder to fake: a host who's genuinely engaging and a show that leaves listeners with something of value, cultural or otherwise.

The original score category looks at how much a piece of music does for a drama or film's identity: does it carry emotional weight, and does it actually sit well with what's happening on screen?

Creative advertisements are judged on the strength of the underlying idea and how well it's executed — image and sound working together, a clear brand identity, and a message that actually lands with viewers.

For series screenwriting, judges will evaluate plot construction, character development, and pacing, along with the quality of the dialogue and how original the overall treatment feels.

Best Actor and Best Actress of 2026 go to the strongest male and female screen performances in a film or series released during 2025 or 2026, judged on technical skill, emotional range, and how convincingly the performer disappears into the role.