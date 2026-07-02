Sharjah International Marine Sports Club organises 3 summer camps

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of the Sharjah Sports Council, the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club is organising three summer camps as part of the "A Holiday Reimagined" programme throughout July, with the aim of making productive use of young people's free time during the summer holiday, promoting the culture of marine sports, and developing participants' physical and social skills in a safe and enjoyable environment.

The club will launch its programme with the Kalba Marine Sports Camp, which will be held on Kalba Corniche from 6 July. The camp is open to boys aged 7 to 12 and will also host a number of members from Kalba Sports and Cultural Club.

The camp features a wide range of activities, including kayaking, sailing, boat trips, recreational water sports and beach football.

The club will also organise the Dibba Al Hisn Water Sports Camp, which begins on 13 July in cooperation with Dibba Al Hisn Sports and Cultural Club. The camp will be held at the club's swimming pool and is exclusively for club members. It focuses on raising awareness of water safety through teaching the principles of rescue, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid for drowning victims, alongside interactive water games and competitions.

The club will conclude its summer programme with the Khorfakkan Marine Sports Camp, which starts on 19 July and is open to boys in the 7–12 and 13–16 age groups.

The camp includes a variety of activities, including kayaking, sailing, boat trips, recreational games and beach football, while also welcoming participants from Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, Khorfakkan Sports and Cultural Club, and Khorfakkan Youth, as part of efforts to promote community inclusion and ensure everyone has the opportunity to benefit from the sporting and recreational programmes.

The camps are sponsored by the Ministry of Sport and the UAE Sports for All Federation, which will provide incentive prizes for participants, helping to encourage positive engagement and active participation while reinforcing the values of cooperation and sportsmanship throughout the camps.

Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, said the summer camps reflect the club's commitment to delivering high-quality programmes that combine education and recreation while making good use of students' time during the summer holiday, enhancing their physical skills and strengthening their appreciation of marine sports.

He said, "We are proud to organise these camps as part of the 'A Holiday Reimagined' programme under the patronage of the Sharjah Sports Council and in partnership with a number of national sporting organisations, reflecting the integration of efforts to provide children with a safe and stimulating environment that combines enjoyment with learning while instilling the values of teamwork, discipline and responsibility."