Abu Dhabi Customs receives Border Innovation award at 2026 International Trade Awards

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has received the Border Innovation award at the 2026 International Trade Awards, marking another international achievement for the organisation.

Organised by the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade in the United Kingdom, the award recognises Abu Dhabi Customs’ use of innovation and advanced technologies to strengthen the customs ecosystem and improve the efficiency and flow of cross-border trade.

Abu Dhabi Customs received the award for TradeChain, its advanced digital platform designed to integrate with blockchain-based trade platforms worldwide. TradeChain improves customs operations by strengthening the reliability and integrity of information and enabling it to be processed rapidly and proactively within a secure digital environment.

The winners were announced at an official reception held at the House of Lords in London, attended by senior officials, policymakers and experts from the international trade and customs sectors.

This international recognition reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ success in developing innovative solutions and initiatives that have enhanced the efficiency of customs operations, accelerated procedures and increased transparency. These efforts support the smooth flow of trade and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a global trade and logistics hub.

Abu Dhabi Customs stated that this international recognition is the result of the continued support of the UAE’s wise leadership and reflects its commitment to adopting the latest digital solutions and advanced technologies. These efforts contribute to enhancing the security and resilience of supply chains, facilitating legitimate trade, and supporting the sustainable economic development goals of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

The organisation added that winning an international award of this calibre provides further motivation to continue developing a smart and proactive customs ecosystem built on innovation, strategic partnerships and closer integration with relevant entities. This, in turn, strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for investment and business.

The International Trade Awards, organised by the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade, recognise organisations and initiatives that contribute to economic growth and the advancement of international trade through best practices and innovative solutions within the global business environment.