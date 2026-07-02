ICC UAE named 2026 ICC National Committee Star

PARIS, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- ICC UAE has been recognised as a 2026 ICC National Committee (NC) Star by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), while its ICC Emerging National Committees Workshop received the Flagship Initiative Award during #WeAreICCWeek in Paris, in recognition of its efforts to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing and capacity building among ICC National Committees worldwide.

In a statement today, ICC UAE said the recognition reflects its commitment to fostering collaboration among National Committees, promoting the exchange of expertise and best practices, and contributing to capacity building across the global ICC network.

It noted that the ICC Emerging National Committees Workshop, hosted in Dubai, brought together representatives of 18 National Committees to exchange best practices, strengthen partnerships and support the continued growth of the ICC community.

ICC UAE expressed its appreciation to ICC Headquarters for the recognition and congratulated the other eight recipients of the 2026 ICC National Committee Star recognition.

It said the achievement would serve as an incentive to continue launching meaningful initiatives that connect businesses, empower National Committees and strengthen the voice of the global business community.