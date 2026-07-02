Six civilians killed, 22 injured in café bombing in Damascus

DAMASCUS, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Six civilians were killed and 22 others sustained varying injuries in the explosion of an improvised explosive device inside a café in the Al Hijaz area of Damascus today.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that units of the Ministry of Interior immediately launched field operations following the blast. Internal security patrols and ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured and provide emergency medical assistance, while a security cordon was established to ensure the safety of civilians and secure the surrounding area.

Dr. Ahmed Al Bakour, Director of Ambulance and Emergency Services at the Syrian Ministry of Health, said the injuries ranged from minor to moderate and critical.

Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced that an improvised explosive device had detonated inside a café on Al Nasr Street in the Al Hijaz area, adding that investigations are continuing to determine the motive behind the explosion and identify those responsible.