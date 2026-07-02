Ajman Census Supreme Committee advances project integration during second meeting

AJMAN, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Ajman Census, chaired the Committee’s second meeting to follow up on the latest developments in the implementation of the Ajman Census project, review the outcomes of the recommendations issued at the first meeting, and assess the level of progress in the project’s preparatory work.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the Ajman Census is a strategic project that strengthens the planning and decision-making system by providing accurate and comprehensive statistical data to support the formulation of policies and development plans and respond to the requirements of sustainable development.

He stressed the importance of continued integration of efforts amongst the various government entities, contributing to the completion of the project in accordance with the highest statistical standards and best international practices.

The Committee reviewed the outcomes of the recommendations issued at its first meeting and the progress achieved in coordination with government entities to complete the integration of administrative records with census data, as well as the ongoing updating and improvement of the quality of administrative records pertaining to buildings, residences, establishments, and individuals — contributing to the building of an integrated statistical database that supports the implementation of a census based on the latest statistical methodologies and digital technologies.

The Committee was also briefed on the most significant technical observations and the measures taken to address them in coordination with the relevant entities, ensuring the enhancement of data quality and the strengthening of the project’s readiness for the upcoming phases.

The Committee discussed the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence tools planned for deployment across the various stages of census implementation — from planning and field operations management, through data collection, processing, and analysis, to the production of statistical indicators and the dissemination of results — enhancing data quality, raising the efficiency of statistical operations, and keeping pace with global best practices.

Dr Hajar Saeed Al Hubaishi, Director-General of the Ajman Statistics Centre, affirmed that the Centre is continuing to implement the census plan in accordance with a modern statistical methodology based on the integration of administrative records with census data, and the utilisation of digital technologies and artificial intelligence across the various stages of the project — enhancing data accuracy and reliability, raising implementation efficiency, and supporting the Ajman Government’s directions towards digital transformation and data-driven decision-making.

She added that the Centre is continuing to work in coordination with government entities to complete the project’s requirements, develop the quality of administrative records, and apply the latest statistical methodologies — ensuring the provision of accurate and reliable statistical data and indicators that meet the needs of decision-makers and support the comprehensive development journey of the Emirate of Ajman.

At the close of its meeting, the Committee affirmed the importance of continuing to implement the recommendations in accordance with the approved timelines, strengthening cooperation amongst government entities, accelerating the completion of administrative records integration requirements, and leveraging the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence — contributing to the completion of the census project to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, and enhancing the Emirate of Ajman’s position in advancing statistical work within the Emirate.