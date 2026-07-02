UN Secretary-General condemns Damascus bombing, calls for accountability

NEW YORK, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the terrorist bombing that occurred today near the Palace of Justice in the Syrian capital, Damascus, expressing his deep concern over the incident.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General extended his sincere condolences to the families of those killed in the explosion and expressed his sympathy to all those injured, wishing them a full and speedy recovery.

Guterres reiterated the United Nations' principled position that all attacks targeting civilians are completely unacceptable, stressing the need to identify those responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.