Ministry of Defence signs strategic partnership with EDGE for ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence signed a strategic partnership agreement with EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, in support of the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine – ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026, as a Strategic Partner of the congress, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 13th November 2026.

The agreement was witnessed by Major General Staff Ayesha Sultan Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate at the Ministry of Defence, Chairman of the ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026 Organizing Committee, and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group and in the presence of senior officials and representatives from both entities.

The partnership forms part of the Ministry of Defence’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the ecosystem of strategic partners supporting the congress, and to expand collaboration with leading national institutions across the defence, technology, and healthcare sectors related to military and civilian medicine.

ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026, organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group, is a leading international scientific platform that brings together medical and military leaders, experts, researchers, and practitioners from more than 120 countries to exchange knowledge, review scientific advancements, and strengthen international cooperation in healthcare systems and operational medicine, under the theme “Ready When Needed. Resilient When Tested”.

Through this partnership, EDGE Group will support the congress by leveraging its expertise in advanced technology, innovation, and specialised solutions, contributing to the congress’s objectives of enhancing readiness and strengthening integration across vital sectors related to military and civilian medicine.

The World Congress of Military Medicine represents a global platform for advancing scientific dialogue, supporting knowledge exchange, and strengthening international partnerships in response to evolving health and humanitarian challenges.

This partnership reflects the continued collaboration between national institutions and strategic partners to deliver a distinguished edition of ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026, aligned with the UAE’s position as a global hub for specialised international events and advanced healthcare and technology systems.