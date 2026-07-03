EGA wins ‘AI Vision and Strategy Award’ at 2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards in United States

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has received the AI Vision and Strategy Award at the 2026 Manufacturing Leadership Awards in the United States.

The award recognises EGA’s innovative implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies and future-focused digital and AI-powered use cases. EGA's ongoing digital transformation leverages advanced digital capabilities to transform operations, processes and systems.

Hosted annually by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, part of the US-based National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards is an awards platform that recognises organisations driving the future global manufacturing through operational excellence and innovation.

EGA’s digital transformation programme was launched in 2021 and has delivered significant improvements. Industry 4.0 at EGA has delivered some $100 million in financial impact through the implementation of more than 80 Industry 4.0 use cases, ranging from using artificial intelligence vision to quality check carbon anode production in real-time, to predictive tools for market movements in key commodities.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “This award recognises the progress we have made in embedding digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence across our operations to deliver measurable improvements in safety, performance, and efficiency. By combining world-class industrial expertise with advanced digital capabilities, we are strengthening EGA's position as the technology provider of choice for the global aluminium industry while supporting the UAE's ambitions to lead in Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence."

EGA’s ongoing digital transformation is a key part of EGA’s drive to innovate the future of aluminium production and be the technology provider of choice for the global aluminium industry.

In 2024, EGA introduced the region’s first 100 per cent renewable energy powered industrial data centres at its Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah sites and launched of one of the first digital manufacturing platforms in the region with Microsoft to unlock additional value through large-scale Industry 4.0 applications.

Last year, EGA was named an Industry 4.0 global lighthouse by the World Economic Forum, the first industrial company in the UAE and the first aluminium company in the world to achieve this designation.