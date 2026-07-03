Intelligent UAE ecosystem that harnesses community partnerships to dismantle digital drug-trafficking networks

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to build on its integrated global model for combating drugs through an approach combining prevention, awareness, legislation, law enforcement and international cooperation, driven by a firm belief that protecting people is a fundamental pillar of development and stability.

Amid the rapid transformations reshaping the digital landscape, new challenges have emerged due to increasingly sophisticated forms of organised crime. Criminal networks are now exploiting social media platforms and digital applications to target youth and teenagers with highly complex and impactful methods, taking advantage of the massive influx of digital content and its ability to bypass traditional barriers, reaching individuals directly in their homes.

As a result, these platforms are no longer just tools for communication and information sharing; in some cases, they have evolved into channels exploited by criminal networks to promote drugs and lure vulnerable groups using ever-evolving tactics.

Recognising the nature of these emerging threats, the UAE has developed a comprehensive ecosystem to counter drug-related risks in the digital sphere, by relying on deterrent legislation, cutting-edge technologies to monitor suspicious activities, and international cooperation to pursue cross-border networks. This ecosystem also leverages AI and data analytics while strengthening partnerships with tech companies and social media platforms to curb the spread of harmful content.

Such efforts fall in line with the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement, launched by the National Drug Enforcement Authority in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness and establish proactive prevention as a fundamental line of defence against drugs. It seeks to disseminate accurate information through positive, inspiring messaging that empowers youth and their families to navigate the threat of drugs, while enabling those in need to seek help, treatment and rehabilitation support through the Hosn service (80044).

The campaign is particularly significant given the expansion of digital platform use and its accompanying challenges. This reality demands harnessing the efforts of families, schools, the media and community institutions to protect young people from online luring and entrapment, ultimately nurturing a more conscious generation equipped to confront this threat.

International reports show that drug trafficking networks are relying more than ever on digital tools to find potential buyers. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), online drug trafficking has driven up the supply of narcotics in illicit markets, with criminal groups leveraging social media and digital platforms to reach a wider audience, including children and teenagers.





UNODC data further reveals a surge in the use of encrypted messaging apps and social media for direct sales to users. This marks a rapid shift from traditional trafficking methods to the cyber realm. International surveys confirm that sales through these digital channels and encrypted apps have surged in recent years compared to the last decade, driven by the anonymity and seamless nature of cryptocurrency payments.

This shift extends beyond merely changing communication and distribution channels; it has altered methods of promoting and targeting used by criminal networks to reach their victims. In recent years, the drug trade has transformed the way it operates, moving away from face-to-face contact and traditional networks, to leverage the digital ecosystem and reach individuals directly in their homes, capitalising on the widespread reach of social media and the ease of instant messaging.

Certain platforms allow dealers to conceal their true identities, create fake accounts, and utilise coded language or slang that is difficult for outsiders to decipher. Criminals also exploit technical features such as disappearing messages, private groups, and live streams to build communication channels that are highly elusive in their early stages. Such tactics turn any smartphone or online account into a potential gateway for manipulation and entrapment.

Youth and teenagers are the prime targets for online dealers; an age group fuelled by curiosity, a desire to explore, build social circles and establish an identity.

Today's luring methods rely heavily on psychological manipulation rather than overt marketing. Illicit content is cleverly disguised as entertainment, lifestyle or cultural trends that appear entirely harmless on the surface. Traffickers also prey on the vulnerabilities of youth, such as mental health struggles, social isolation or the search for acceptance to slowly draw them in.

Alarmingly, this targeting often starts harmlessly, by simply following an account, watching a video, or engaging in a casual chat, before spiralling into online relationships, manipulation, extortion or criminal entanglement. This threat is further amplified by advanced AI and digital algorithms designed to serve targeted content to specific users based entirely on their digital footprints and interests.

While security, legal and tech measures are critical, families and schools remain the cornerstone of early prevention. An aware and engaged family is a child’s first line of defence against harmful content.

By building trust, keeping communication channels open and constructively monitoring digital habits, parents can better understand the platforms and apps their children are using.

Encouraging children to speak openly about their online experiences, while instilling positive values and strong family bonds, helps boost their self-protection and shields them from digital threats.

Meanwhile, schools and educational institutions play a pivotal role in fostering students' awareness, honing their critical thinking skills and empowering them to spot the difference between safe and harmful content.

A school's job extends beyond warning about the dangers of drugs to promoting safe digital literacy, teaching students how to navigate online risks, and how to report suspicious content or luring attempts.

Additionally, awareness programmes, student activities and dialogue with experts are powerful tools to build a culture of prevention and foster a sense of personal and shared responsibility, particularly given how much time young people spend online today.

Results on the ground demonstrate the UAE's fierce crackdown on online drug dealing. Relevant authorities have successfully tracked down and blocked 2,297 websites and social media accounts promoting drugs and psychoactive substances. This forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor digital platforms and dismantle the evolving tactics dealers use to ensnare victims.

These results prove that drug control in the digital age is no longer just about seizing substances or chasing criminal networks. It is about enhancing security measures in cyberspace and developing proactive tools capable of matching shifting threats and limiting their risks.

As the UAE continually enhances its comprehensive anti-drug framework to keep pace with rapid digital shifts, building community awareness is more critical than ever to empower individuals, especially the youth, to spot harmful content instantly and shut down any attempt by online predators to reach them.

This is why the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat’ is particularly significant. It embodies a nationwide approach built on partnership and a seamless integration between families, schools, the media and relevant authorities, while reinforcing a culture of prevention and collective responsibility. Shielding young people from cyber-based drug risks demands a unified front so we can build a mindful, more resilient society ready to take on emerging threats, while safeguarding the nation's security, stability and the future of its youth.