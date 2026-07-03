40 killed after passenger bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 40 people were killed and eight others injured after an overcrowded passenger bus lost control and plunged into a deep ravine in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

The bus was travelling from Quetta to Islamabad when the accident occurred near Dana Sar, a remote area on the border between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to officials, the bus veered off the highway before plunging into the rocky ravine. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals, while efforts continued to recover victims from the wreckage. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.