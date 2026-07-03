Dubai Chambers organises roundtable in Shanghai to introduce Chinese investors to investment opportunities

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers recently organised a roundtable in Shanghai to highlight the investment opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) for Chinese investors and companies. The session also showcased Dubai’s competitive advantages as a leading global hub for business, and investment, and role as a strategic gateway to regional and international markets.

The roundtable brought together a select group of Chinese business representatives and investors. Discussions focused on Dubai’s advanced business environment, world-class infrastructure, and agile regulatory framework, which continue to support the growth of international companies and enable them to expand from Dubai into markets across the region and beyond.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said,“China remains a strategic market for Dubai Chambers as we continue to strengthen investment partnerships. We are focused on building lasting bridges of cooperation that enable Chinese companies to capitalise on Dubai’s competitive advantages and use the city as a platform to access markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Dubai’s economic relationship with China is continuing to gain momentum, supported by shared ambitions and growing cooperation across priority sectors.”

The meeting also highlighted the important role of the Dubai Business Forum – China in strengthening cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and China. Dubai Chambers shared updates on the next edition of the forum, which will take place in Shenzhen on 14th October. The event will bring together business leaders, investors, and decision-makers to explore opportunities for partnership, investment, and cooperation across future-focused sectors, including the digital economy and advanced technologies.

The forum will serve as a high-level platform for strategic networking and dialogue, bringing together senior representatives from the public and private sectors, multinational companies, fast-growing technology startups, investors, and venture capital firms from Dubai and China.

Participants will exchange insights, explore new areas for cooperation, and identify practical opportunities to support business growth in key sectors. The agenda will feature curated panel discussions and targeted networking opportunities designed to help companies translate strategic opportunities into tangible business outcomes.

During the roundtable, Dubai Chambers showcased investment opportunities across priority sectors, including technology, Agentic AI, logistics, trade, and advanced manufacturing. The session also outlined the services and initiatives available to support Chinese companies seeking to establish or expand their presence in Dubai, as well as develop trade and investment partnerships with Dubai’s business community.

The meeting forms part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to strengthen international trade and investment partnerships and deepen engagement with high-potential global markets. These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to consolidate Dubai’s position among the world’s top three economic cities.