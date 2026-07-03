Team Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing to compete in EurILCA Europa Cup Greece

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, will take part in the Greek round of the EurILCA Europa Cup, which will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece, from 6th to 8th July, with the participation of 225 boats from 30 countries.

The EurILCA Europa Cup is one of the leading continental sailing championships, held throughout the year across several prominent European sailing venues. It attracts top sailors across the ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 classes, providing a highly competitive and technical environment that helps participants develop their skills and gain valuable international experience.

Team Abu Dhabi will be represented by three sailors: Simeon Hristov and Abdulla Al Zubaidi in the ILCA 4 class, and Mohammed Al Hammadi in the ILCA 6 class, as part of the Academy’s international participation programme aimed at developing promising talents and strengthening its presence in major international championships.

The team will be accompanied by the technical staff led by Ahmed Al Marzouqi, alongside coach Patrick Lotomisky, who will oversee the sailors’ preparation and readiness for the competition, in line with the Academy’s strategy to provide an advanced technical and training environment that enables sailors to achieve higher levels on the international stage.

This participation forms part of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy’s ongoing development programme, which aims to enhance the sailors’ readiness through continuous exposure to leading European sailing schools, contributing to the preparation of a generation capable of representing the UAE and achieving success in continental and international competitions.