Cyber Security Council announces success of national cybersecurity system in countering cyberattacks targeting financial sector

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cyber Security Council (CSC) announced on Friday that the national cybersecurity ecosystem had successfully thwarted a series of sophisticated cyberattacks targeting entities in the financial sector, helping safeguard critical digital infrastructure and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of financial services.

The Council said the attacks were detected and contained in accordance with the country's national cybersecurity protocols, limiting their impact and preserving the stability of the UAE's digital ecosystem.

CSC added that national cyber monitoring and incident response teams operate around the clock within an integrated national framework, working closely with the relevant authorities, financial institutions and strategic partners to rapidly detect, analyse and respond to cyber threats in line with international best practices and standards.

According to the Council, the attacks included attempts to target digital systems and technical infrastructure, conduct sophisticated phishing campaigns, exploit security vulnerabilities and deploy malicious software. It also noted that attackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to develop more advanced and complex cyberattack techniques, reflecting the evolving global cyber threat landscape facing the financial sector.

The Council said the national cybersecurity ecosystem continues to implement proactive measures, including continuous monitoring, cyber threat intelligence sharing, enhanced preparedness, and strengthened early detection and rapid response capabilities to protect digital assets, critical systems and the reliability of financial services.

It renewed its call for all entities to comply with national cybersecurity policies and regulations, strengthen preventive security measures, continuously update their systems, and promptly report any suspicious cyber indicators or activities through the approved official channels.

The Council affirmed that, supported by its advanced national cybersecurity ecosystem and strategic partnerships, the UAE possesses sophisticated cybersecurity capabilities that enable it to respond effectively to evolving threats, enhance the security of cyberspace, preserve the stability of the financial sector, ensure the continuity of vital services, and maintain customer confidence.