Emirates prepares to welcome more than 3,500 young travellers

DUBAI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates is preparing for one of the busiest time periods for its Unaccompanied Minors Service, as families begin their summer holidays before the new school year in Dubai. Over the next two weeks, Emirates will welcome more than 3,500 children who will travel independently using the acclaimed family-friendly service.

Over the past five years alone, more than 250,000 children have travelled with Emirates using its Unaccompanied Minors and Young Passenger services. Most young travellers are aged 11 years and under, with the busiest routes connecting Dubai with the UK, Russia, Kenya, France, India and Egypt.

According to the airline, its Unaccompanied Minors Service is designed to provide comprehensive care and support for young travellers, from check-in through to arrival at their final destination, ensuring they enjoy a safe and comfortable journey under direct supervision throughout every stage of their travel.