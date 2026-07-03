KFED launches ‘Future Entrepreneur’ summer programme for 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has announced the opening of registrations for its interactive educational programme ‘Future Entrepreneur’ for 2026, themed ‘Their Summer Today. Their Ventures Tomorrow.’ Organised as part of the Fund’s summer camp, the initiative targets Emirati students aged 4 to 18, seeking to nurture their skills in entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial literacy through practical learning experiences and inspiring interactive activities.

The programme offers customised learning pathways free of charge for different age groups. Delivered in both Arabic and English across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, it involves four key educational cycles:

Early Learners Cycle (4-6 years): Introduces children to the fundamentals of entrepreneurship through interactive play, storytelling, creative activities, and experiences that encourage collaboration and develop teamwork skills.

Foundational Cycle (7-9 years): Covers basics of financial literacy, brand building, pricing strategies, and customer engagement, and educates participants through mini-market simulations.

Intermediate Cycle (10-14 years): Focuses on developing business ideas and prototypes, building brand identity, understanding financial modelling, and strengthening participants’ pitching and persuasion skills.

Advanced Cycle (15-18 years): Involves development of business plans and projects, investor engagement simulation exercises, investment pitch preparation, career mentoring, and job market readiness.

Through these tailored learning pathways, KFED aims to nurture an entrepreneurial and innovative mindset among students, strengthen their communication and presentation skills, and provide them with practical experience in a simulate real business environment, helping them transform innovative ideas into future ventures. Participants will also benefit from a diverse range of interactive workshops, applied activities, business and market simulations, mentorship sessions, project showcases, and a graduation ceremony, where they will receive certificates of participation.

Driven by its belief that investing in young talents is a cornerstone of a prosperous and sustainable economy, KFED invites all Emirati students within the eligible age groups to register for the programme.